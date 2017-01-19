Submit Post Advertise

Sports Transfer Market Live Update: Thursday 19th January 2017

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Jan 19, 2017 at 12:05 PM. Views count: 169

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Manchester United are planning to make a £70m bid for Monaco's 22-year-old midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer.

    sanchez.PNG

    Other transfer stories below:

    - Marseille are preparing a third bid for West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet, 29, after having a £20m offer rejected. (Sky Sports)

    - Payet, who has been forced to train with West Ham's youth team, is willing to take a pay cut to rejoin the French side. (Daily Mirror)

    - West Ham winger Michail Antonio, 26, is set to sign a five-and-a-half-year contract worth £70,000 a week. (Guardian)

    - Arsenal are yet to open contract talks with midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, and defender Kieran Gibbs 27, despite all three having just 18 months left on their current deals. (Evening Standard)

    - Arsenal have rejected Juventus' interest in Alexis Sanchez as they continue contract renewal talks with the 28-year-old forward. (Daily Mirror)

    - Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, 35, is to retire from football when his Bayern Munich contract expires at the end of the season. (Bild - in German)

    - Crystal Palace are preparing a £10m bid for Tottenham left-back Ben Davies, but Spurs want at least £20m for the 23-year-old. (Sun)

    - Aston Villa have had a £6m bid for Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes, 26, rejected. (Daily Mail)

    - Manchester City are hopeful that summer signing Gabriel Jesus, 19, will finally receive clearance so that the forward can play in time for Saturday's match against Tottenham. (Guardian)

    - Hull are close to signing Olympiakos' 25-year-old right-back Omar Elabdellaoui. (Sky Sports)

    - Burnley have made a £7.5m bid for Hull's 29-year-old midfielder Robert Snodgrass. (Daily Mail)

    - Burnley are also close to completing a £3.5m deal for Barnsley's 26-year-old defender Marc Roberts. (Guardian)

    - Swansea and Everton are interested in signing Young Boys' 27-year-old attacking midfielder Yoric Ravet. (L'Equipe - in French)

    - Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in talks to become the next manager of Norway. (Romsdals Budstikke - in Norwegian)

    - Middlesbrough's Uruguay forward Gaston Ramirez, 26, is a £12m target for Leicester City, who could also offer Argentine forward Leonardo Ulloa, 30, a new contract in an effort to keep the forward at the club. (The Times - subscription required)

    - Crystal Palace's Belgium forward Christian Benteke, 26, has dismissed reports of a move to China and wants to help the London club stay in the Premier League.(Daily Star)

    And finally…

    - Atletico Madrid could be forced to sell some of the club's top players, including 25-year-old France forward Antoine Griezmann, due to the complex financing they have used to push through their controversial move to their new home for next season.(Independent)
     
    kemi, Jan 19, 2017 at 12:05 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments