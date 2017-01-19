Manchester United are planning to make a £70m bid for Monaco's 22-year-old midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. Other transfer stories below: - Marseille are preparing a third bid for West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet, 29, after having a £20m offer rejected. (Sky Sports) - Payet, who has been forced to train with West Ham's youth team, is willing to take a pay cut to rejoin the French side. (Daily Mirror) - West Ham winger Michail Antonio, 26, is set to sign a five-and-a-half-year contract worth £70,000 a week. (Guardian) - Arsenal are yet to open contract talks with midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, and defender Kieran Gibbs 27, despite all three having just 18 months left on their current deals. (Evening Standard) - Arsenal have rejected Juventus' interest in Alexis Sanchez as they continue contract renewal talks with the 28-year-old forward. (Daily Mirror) - Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, 35, is to retire from football when his Bayern Munich contract expires at the end of the season. (Bild - in German) - Crystal Palace are preparing a £10m bid for Tottenham left-back Ben Davies, but Spurs want at least £20m for the 23-year-old. (Sun) - Aston Villa have had a £6m bid for Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes, 26, rejected. (Daily Mail) - Manchester City are hopeful that summer signing Gabriel Jesus, 19, will finally receive clearance so that the forward can play in time for Saturday's match against Tottenham. (Guardian) - Hull are close to signing Olympiakos' 25-year-old right-back Omar Elabdellaoui. (Sky Sports) - Burnley have made a £7.5m bid for Hull's 29-year-old midfielder Robert Snodgrass. (Daily Mail) - Burnley are also close to completing a £3.5m deal for Barnsley's 26-year-old defender Marc Roberts. (Guardian) - Swansea and Everton are interested in signing Young Boys' 27-year-old attacking midfielder Yoric Ravet. (L'Equipe - in French) - Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in talks to become the next manager of Norway. (Romsdals Budstikke - in Norwegian) - Middlesbrough's Uruguay forward Gaston Ramirez, 26, is a £12m target for Leicester City, who could also offer Argentine forward Leonardo Ulloa, 30, a new contract in an effort to keep the forward at the club. (The Times - subscription required) - Crystal Palace's Belgium forward Christian Benteke, 26, has dismissed reports of a move to China and wants to help the London club stay in the Premier League.(Daily Star) And finally… - Atletico Madrid could be forced to sell some of the club's top players, including 25-year-old France forward Antoine Griezmann, due to the complex financing they have used to push through their controversial move to their new home for next season.(Independent)