Submit Post Advertise

Sports Transfer Market Live Update: Tuesday, 17th January 2017

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Jan 17, 2017 at 12:16 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Guardiola will be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, as pressure continues to grow on Claudio Bravo, 33.

    messi barca.jpg

    See more transfer stories below:

    - Manchester City have held talks with Barcelona over a £100m move for Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 29. (Sun)

    - City will give Guardiola £250m to spend in order to turn the club into champions again. (Daily Star)

    - Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, interests both Barcelona and his former club Atletico Madrid. (Independent)

    - Blues boss Antonio Conte has no plans to hold clear-the-air talks with Costa, and the Spain forward will have this week to prove he warrants a recall. (Guardian)

    - Costa will effectively be ending his career if he moves to the Chinese Super League, according to former Blues player and assistant manager Ray Wilkins. (Sky Sports)

    - West Ham's France forward Dimitri Payet, 29, is prepared to take a pay cut in order to return to his former club Marseille, says French journalist Julien Laurens. (BBC Radio 5 live)

    - Lyon have had an improved £13m bid for 22-year-old Dutch forward Memphis Depay rejected by Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

    - Manchester United are among several top European clubs monitoring 16-year-old Flamengo forward Vinicius Junior. The Red Devils have already been rebuffed in one attempt to secure first option on him. (Independent)

    - Middlesbrough are on the verge of completing the £5m signing of Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford, 23, recently recalled to Stamford Bridge from a season-long loan at Burnley.(Northern Echo)

    - West Brom's hopes of signing Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph, 27, appear over with Pep Guardiola keen to keep the former Aston Villa midfielder.(Birmingham Mail)

    - Middlesbrough will reluctantly sell Gaston Ramirez to Leicester for £10m and replace him with Stoke's Bojan. The two 26-year-old attacking midfielders are both keen on moves.(Sun)

    - Swansea City have been linked with a loan move for former Chelsea winger Gael Kakuta, 25, who is playing for Chinese side Hebei China Fortune.(L'Equipe)

    - Manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with Arsenal for 24-year-old full-back Carl Jenkinson.(Evening Standard)

    - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no intention of sending 19-year-old winger Sheyi Ojo out on loan. Championship leaders Newcastle are one of a number of clubs interested.(Liverpool Echo)

    - Christian Benteke's agent says the 26-year-old striker's focus is entirely on Crystal Palace, despite reports linking the Belgium international with Paris St-Germain.(Evening Standard)

    And finally…

    - Hull City have made an enquiry for 29-year-old Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike, who spent part of last season on loan at West Ham.(Turkish-Football.com)
     
    kemi, Jan 17, 2017 at 12:16 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments