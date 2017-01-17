Guardiola will be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, as pressure continues to grow on Claudio Bravo, 33. See more transfer stories below: - Manchester City have held talks with Barcelona over a £100m move for Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 29. (Sun) - City will give Guardiola £250m to spend in order to turn the club into champions again. (Daily Star) - Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, interests both Barcelona and his former club Atletico Madrid. (Independent) - Blues boss Antonio Conte has no plans to hold clear-the-air talks with Costa, and the Spain forward will have this week to prove he warrants a recall. (Guardian) - Costa will effectively be ending his career if he moves to the Chinese Super League, according to former Blues player and assistant manager Ray Wilkins. (Sky Sports) - West Ham's France forward Dimitri Payet, 29, is prepared to take a pay cut in order to return to his former club Marseille, says French journalist Julien Laurens. (BBC Radio 5 live) - Lyon have had an improved £13m bid for 22-year-old Dutch forward Memphis Depay rejected by Manchester United. (Daily Mail) - Manchester United are among several top European clubs monitoring 16-year-old Flamengo forward Vinicius Junior. The Red Devils have already been rebuffed in one attempt to secure first option on him. (Independent) - Middlesbrough are on the verge of completing the £5m signing of Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford, 23, recently recalled to Stamford Bridge from a season-long loan at Burnley.(Northern Echo) - West Brom's hopes of signing Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph, 27, appear over with Pep Guardiola keen to keep the former Aston Villa midfielder.(Birmingham Mail) - Middlesbrough will reluctantly sell Gaston Ramirez to Leicester for £10m and replace him with Stoke's Bojan. The two 26-year-old attacking midfielders are both keen on moves.(Sun) - Swansea City have been linked with a loan move for former Chelsea winger Gael Kakuta, 25, who is playing for Chinese side Hebei China Fortune.(L'Equipe) - Manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with Arsenal for 24-year-old full-back Carl Jenkinson.(Evening Standard) - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no intention of sending 19-year-old winger Sheyi Ojo out on loan. Championship leaders Newcastle are one of a number of clubs interested.(Liverpool Echo) - Christian Benteke's agent says the 26-year-old striker's focus is entirely on Crystal Palace, despite reports linking the Belgium international with Paris St-Germain.(Evening Standard) And finally… - Hull City have made an enquiry for 29-year-old Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike, who spent part of last season on loan at West Ham.(Turkish-Football.com)