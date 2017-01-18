Netherlands winger Memphis Depay, 22, could complete his move from United to Lyon within the next 48 hours. See other transfer news below: - Manchester United want 35-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay for another two years. (Sun) - The Red Devils are increasingly confident of signing 25-year-old Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann in the summer, but left-back Luke Shaw, 21, is set to leave. (Independent) - Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has identified Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, 24, as a long-term successor to striker Diego Costa, 28. (Daily Telegraph) - The Blues could also try to re-sign their former striker Romelu Lukaku, 23, from Everton if Costa leaves this summer. (Mirror) - England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 29, believes he has played his last game for Manchester City and expects to be sold once his loan spell at Torino ends in the summer. (ESPN) - Stoke goalkeeper Shay Given, 40, thinks Manchester City should recall Hart. (Talksport) - Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa wants to leave, with West Brom, Hull, Sunderland and Swansea interested in the 30-year-old. (Daily Express) - Chelsea forward Patrick Bamford, 23, had a medical at Middlesbrough on Tuesday. (Teesside Gazette) - Manchester United are interested in Monaco's 22-year-old left-back Benjamin Mendy. (tuttomercatoweb.com) - West Ham and Brentford have had a breakthrough in talks over the transfer of Scott Hogan. The Hammers have offered about £13.5m in total for the 24-year-old striker. (Daily Mail) - Everton will tell AC Milan on Wednesday whether they want to keep winger Gerard Deulofeu, 22. (Daily Express) - Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor, 34, is set to join Cardiff City on loan until the end of the season. (Sky Sports) - Watford are set to bid for Bournemouth's 29-year-old winger Max Gradel. (Sun) - Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic, 29, a target for West Ham, is the subject of a 40m euros (£35m) offer from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.(calciomercato.com) - Birmingham City are set to sign Middlesbrough wing-back/forward Emilio Nsue, 27, on a permanent deal. (Daily Mail) - Southend will receive an initial £1.1m from Brentford for 23-year-old goalkeeper Daniel Bentley, a tribunal has ruled. (Echo) And finally… - Tottenham must inform the Football Association by the end of March whether they intend to play Premier League football at Wembley next season. (Evening Standard)