Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, has said Neymar is among the “top three in the world”, as the Paris Saint-Germain star continues to be linked with the LaLiga giants.
Neymar wants to leave PSG two years on from his world-record transfer and talk of a Barcelona return …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MAE92Z
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Neymar wants to leave PSG two years on from his world-record transfer and talk of a Barcelona return …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MAE92Z
Get More Nigeria Sports News