Politics Transparency International describes TraderMoni as vote buying - The Cable

#1
Transparency International in Nigeria has described the federal government’s TraderMoni scheme as vote buying.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme, Awwal Rafsanjani, chairman of the anti-corruption organisation, said the policy was ill-advised and ill-timed.

TraderMoni is a collateral-free loan for petty traders and artisans. It is under the federal government’s National Social Investment Programme (Ń-SIP).



READ MORE
 
[3]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top