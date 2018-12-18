The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) yesterday disclosed that not less than 39 names of alleged treasury looters have been submitted to the Nigerian Immigration Service to prevent them from escaping investigation and prosecution for alleged criminal acts......
