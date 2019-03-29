Business Travelex, ABCON target $20b diaspora remittances in new partnership – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Travelex Nigeria and the Association of bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) are scripting a strategic partnership that will enable the nation’s Bureau de Change (BDC) operator to access the more than $20 billion yearly Diaspora remittances into the country. …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2FGKdBg

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top