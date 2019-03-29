Travelex Nigeria and the Association of bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) are scripting a strategic partnership that will enable the nation’s Bureau de Change (BDC) operator to access the more than $20 billion yearly Diaspora remittances into the country. …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2FGKdBg
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2FGKdBg
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]