Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi west senatorial rerun election, has lost his seat at the senate to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The APC candidate got 88,373 votes to defeat Dino Melaye who secured 62,133 votes.
In the build-up to the 2019 general election, the former senator said God spoke to him about the defeat of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari in the election
