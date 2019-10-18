The trial of human rights activist and journalist, Agba Jalingo, has again been stalled at the Federal High Court in Calabar, Cross River State.
When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, it was adjourned at the instance of the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OWRTFG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, it was adjourned at the instance of the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OWRTFG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]