Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari following his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal because he won.
Speaking at an event in Emohua on Thursday, while reacting to criticism that accompanied his congratulatory message to Buhari after the tribunal dismissed the …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LrR9Gn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking at an event in Emohua on Thursday, while reacting to criticism that accompanied his congratulatory message to Buhari after the tribunal dismissed the …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LrR9Gn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]