Tristan Thompson has admitted to cheating on Khloe Kardashian after she confronted him face to face.
Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan, 27, was spotted snogging and cavorting with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods around Valentine’s Day in LA. When news broke …
via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – https://ift.tt/2SiKOgK
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan, 27, was spotted snogging and cavorting with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods around Valentine’s Day in LA. When news broke …
via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – https://ift.tt/2SiKOgK
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]