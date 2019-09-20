Nigerian troops fought back Boko Haram insurgents at Gonar Bukar settlement on Gashua Road on the outskirts of Damaturu, the Yobe capital late on Sunday. The spokesman of the army’s Operation Lafiya Dole, Capt. Njoka Irabor, who confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu, said the jihadists attempted to infiltrate Damaturu metropolis around 5:30 p.m.
