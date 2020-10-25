Sports Troost-Ekong shines in Watford draw against Bournemouth – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Troost-Ekong shines in Watford draw against Bournemouth - New Telegraph

Super Eagles assistant captain, Williams Troost-Ekong, continues to put in the hard work for Watford as the championship side secured a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in a game played on Saturday. After making his debut in the victory over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, the former Udinese...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Sports NFF, CAF and Udinese FC celebrate Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong as he turns 27 – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
411
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Sports Watford set to complete signing of Super Eagles defender Williams Troost-Ekong - Linda Ikejis Blog
Replies
0
Views
322
ese
E
E
Sports Super Eagles stars model new Nike kits - Pulse Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
467
ese
E
C
Sports Super Eagles stars model new Nike kits – Pulse Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
501
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Sports Osimhen shines in Serie A debut for Napoli – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
213
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top