Three persons were Wednesday evening killed in an accident involving a truck loaded with granite, around Talabi village, inbound Abeokuta on the Abeokuta/Sagamu Expressway. Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesman for Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tSCvhJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tSCvhJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[13]