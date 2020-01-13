Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday told a vigil for some of those killed in an Iranian plane disaster that he would “pursue justice and accountability” for what happened.
Iran said it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, killing 176 …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2t3nNb4
Get more World News
Iran said it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, killing 176 …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2t3nNb4
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]