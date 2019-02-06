World Trump’s Ambitious Plan To Eliminate HIV Welcomed By Experts – Channels Television

#1
President Donald Trump’s call for a bipartisan commitment to eradicate HIV in the United States within a decade has been welcomed by experts and advocacy organizations even as major challenges remain.

Addressing Congress during the annual State of the Union speech, Trump hailed what …



Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2RHC6bm

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top