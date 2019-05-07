World Trump’s approval hits highest rating ever in Gallup poll – Yahoo News

#1
US President Donald Trump is enjoying the strongest polling of his presidency following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and positive economic news, according to public opinion poll agency Gallup.

Trump’s job approval rating crept up one point to 46 percent …



Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://yhoo.it/2H4TCEl

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top