Metro Trump administration adds Nigeria & 5 other countries to Travel ban list – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

The US State Department on Friday night announced that it has put six new countries under its travel ban list.

Under a proclamation signed Friday by President Trump, citizens from Eritrea, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Nigeria- Africa’s most populous country, won’t be allowed to apply for visas to immigrate …

trump and buhari.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GH8rMD

