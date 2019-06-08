In a series of tweets Friday, President Trump announced that the U.S. had signed an agreement with Mexico to halt the increasing tariffs he had threatened to unleash against the country starting on Monday.
“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of …
Read more via The Daily Beast Latest Articles – http://bit.ly/2ZcwDO0
Get more World News
“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of …
Read more via The Daily Beast Latest Articles – http://bit.ly/2ZcwDO0
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]