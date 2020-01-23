World Trump appoints Grenell, envoy who warned Nigerians against Buhari as US Intelligence chief – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Nigeria may soon be on a collision course with the United States over Boko Haram, security and terrorism matters, DAILY POST can report.

The prediction over a probable US-Nigeria face-off followed the latest appointment by U.S. President Donald Trump. On Thursday February 20, Trump appointed Richard Grenell, …

richard.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VbCIvm

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top