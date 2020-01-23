Nigeria may soon be on a collision course with the United States over Boko Haram, security and terrorism matters, DAILY POST can report.
The prediction over a probable US-Nigeria face-off followed the latest appointment by U.S. President Donald Trump. On Thursday February 20, Trump appointed Richard Grenell, …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VbCIvm
Get more World News
The prediction over a probable US-Nigeria face-off followed the latest appointment by U.S. President Donald Trump. On Thursday February 20, Trump appointed Richard Grenell, …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VbCIvm
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]