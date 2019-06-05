World Trump approved Saudi nuclear transfers after Khashoggi killing: senator – Capital News

#1
President Donald Trump’s administration approved the transfer of nuclear technical expertise to Saudi Arabia twice after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Democratic senator said Tuesday.

Those two times were part of seven occasions starting in December 2017 in which the administration gave the go-ahead to such transfers, Senator Tim Kaine said....



Read more via Capital News – http://bit.ly/2HXIgmh

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top