World Trump calls CNN’s anchor Don Lemon dumbest man on TV – Laila’s Blog

#1
US President Donald Trump, who is not a friend of the media, has called CNN’s anchor Don Lemon the dumbest man on TV.

This was after Don Lemon ran a segment on Trump’s recent infrastructure meeting with the Democratic party, Speaker of the House of …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2M472F7

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top