World Trump cancels Nancy Pelosi foreign trip citing shutdown – Laila’s Blog

#1
Donald Trump has denied House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi the use of military aircraft for an overseas trip, asking her to stay to negotiate the partial US government shutdown.

On Wednesday Mrs Pelosi had urged Mr Trump to postpone his State of the Union address, amid …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2TZ8ZSA

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[20]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top