JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Trump cancels Secret Meeting with Taliban over Latest Attack – Olisa.tv

#1
US President Donald Trump says he has cancelled a secret peace deal with the Taliban.

Mr Trump tweeted he had been set to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior Taliban leaders on Sunday. But he cancelled the meeting at his Camp David retreat after the Taliban admitted it …

trump.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2ZJypuO

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top