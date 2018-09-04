Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

World Trump Could Be Impeached for Attacking Sessions on Twitter Over GOP Indictments, Toobin Says – Newsweek

#1
Lawyer and CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin criticized Donald Trump’s attacks Tuesday on Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the indictments of two Republican congressmen, saying the president’s comments may be grounds for his impeachment.

“This tweet alone may be an impeachable offense,” Toobin said on CNN’s New Day. “This is such a …



Read more via Newsweek – https://ift.tt/2LW8Ri0

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top