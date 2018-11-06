World Trump Downplays ‘Racist’ Campaign Ad: ‘A Lot of Things Are Offensive’ – TheWrap

#1
President Trump didn’t appear concerned about a GOP midterm campaign ad that many critics have called out as being racist.

Trump told reporters Monday that people can be offended by anything and that he found many of their questions just as offensive. “I don’t know about it. You’re telling …



Read more via TheWrap – https://ift.tt/2Oswd00

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top