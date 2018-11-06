President Trump didn’t appear concerned about a GOP midterm campaign ad that many critics have called out as being racist.
Trump told reporters Monday that people can be offended by anything and that he found many of their questions just as offensive. “I don’t know about it. You’re telling …
Read more via TheWrap – https://ift.tt/2Oswd00
Get more World News
Trump told reporters Monday that people can be offended by anything and that he found many of their questions just as offensive. “I don’t know about it. You’re telling …
Read more via TheWrap – https://ift.tt/2Oswd00
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]