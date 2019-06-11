World Trump Falsely Claims He Has Wiped Out 150% Of China’s Economy – HuffPost UK

#1
President Donald Trump let fly a jaw-dropping lie in a chatty interview with CNBC Monday, saying that because of his get-tough trade war with China, the Asian nation’s economy has lost ″$15 to $20 trillion in value since the day I was elected.”

The Chinese economy is worth …


Read more via HuffPost UK – http://bit.ly/2WDpFEY

Get more World News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[12]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top