President Donald Trump let fly a jaw-dropping lie in a chatty interview with CNBC Monday, saying that because of his get-tough trade war with China, the Asian nation’s economy has lost ″$15 to $20 trillion in value since the day I was elected.”
The Chinese economy is worth …
Read more via HuffPost UK – http://bit.ly/2WDpFEY
Get more World News
The Chinese economy is worth …
Read more via HuffPost UK – http://bit.ly/2WDpFEY
Get more World News
Attachments
- 3.3 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[12]