CORK, Ireland — Donald Trump has abruptly canceled his planned visit to Ireland less than two weeks after announcing it, the Irish government said on Tuesday.
The cancellation was reported in multiple Irish outlets, with no explanation beyond “scheduling conflicts” given for the sudden change of heart. …
Read more via VICE News – https://ift.tt/2CM9Thz
Get more World News
The cancellation was reported in multiple Irish outlets, with no explanation beyond “scheduling conflicts” given for the sudden change of heart. …
Read more via VICE News – https://ift.tt/2CM9Thz
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]