World Trump impeached for alleged abuse of power – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday impeached President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

With this, Trump has become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1999....

dona.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34CE6br

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[89]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top