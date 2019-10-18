“Don’t be a fool,” Donald Trump warned his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an extraordinary letter sent the day Turkey launched its incursion into northeastern Syria — warning history risked branding him a “devil.”
Three days after appearing to greenlight an invasion by pulling US troops …
Read more via Daily MonitorHome – https://ift.tt/2J11Y0B
Get more World News
Three days after appearing to greenlight an invasion by pulling US troops …
Read more via Daily MonitorHome – https://ift.tt/2J11Y0B
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]