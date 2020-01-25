World Trump makes history attending anti-abortion rally – BBC News

Donald Trump has become the first US president to attend America’s largest annual anti-abortion rally.

He addressed thousands of protesters at the March for Life near the US Capitol where his impeachment trial is ongoing....

trump.JPG

Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2TXwsqn

