Donald Trump has become the first US president to attend America’s largest annual anti-abortion rally.
He addressed thousands of protesters at the March for Life near the US Capitol where his impeachment trial is ongoing....
Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2TXwsqn
Get more World News
He addressed thousands of protesters at the March for Life near the US Capitol where his impeachment trial is ongoing....
Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2TXwsqn
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[8]