President-elect, Donald Trump has said that his administration will follow two simple rules when he takes over the mantle of seat at the White House on January 20, 2017. He said on his social media account that he will focus on “Buy American and Hire American” policy. “My Administration will follow two simple rules: BUY AMERICAN and HIRE AMERICAN! #USA”, he posted on Late Thursday. Meanwhile, President Barack Obama on Thursday struck back at Russia on Thursday for its efforts to influence the 2016 election. The sanctions were also intended to box in President-elect Donald J. Trump. Mr. Trump has consistently cast doubt that the Russian government had anything to do with the hacking of the D.N.C. or other political institutions. Related: Trump To Israel: Stay Strong, My Inauguration Is January 20th