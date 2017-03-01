US President Donald on Tuesday addressed a joint session of congress. Trump's address which has been described as his most Presidential speech so far was filled with Nationalistic messages. ''Free nations are the best vehicle for expressing the will of the people --- and America respects the right of all nations to chart their own path. My job is not to represent the world. My job is to represent the United States of America. But we know that America is better off, when there is less conflict -- not more.''