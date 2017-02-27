Philip M. Bilden, President Trump’s pick for Navy secretary has withdrawn his nomination. LA TIMES reports that announcing his withdrawal, Bilden said, “After an extensive review process, I have determined that I will not be able to satisfy the Office of Government Ethics requirements without undue disruption and materially adverse divestment of my family's private financial interests.'' Biden is the second White House nominee to bail on a top Pentagon position due to problems untangling his financial investments.