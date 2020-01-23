World Trump pardoned a construction company owner whose family donated over $200,000 to his campaign – Business Insider

Trump pardoned Paul Pogue, a construction company owner who was guilty of under paying his taxes by near half a million dollars, The Daily Beast reported.

Pogue’s son and daughter-in-law had donated over $200,000 to Trump’s campaign since August of last year....

Read more via Business Insider – https://ift.tt/2P6giaO

