World Trump Rants About ‘Parasite’ Oscars Win at Colorado Rally – Olisa.tv

#1
Yesterday at his campaign rally in Colorado, President Donald Trump slammed the Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite during a speech that targeted recent events in pop culture.

Speaking at the podium, the American president asked, “How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” ....

parasites.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2umJfbG

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top