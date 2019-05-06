World Trump Retweets Falwell’s Call to Extend His First Presidential Term by 2 Years: ‘Time Stolen by This Corrupt Failed Coup’ – Newsweek

#1
President Donald Trump on Sunday retweeted Liberty University President Jerry Falwell’s post, calling for the first term of his presidency to be extended by two years “as pay back for time stolen by this corrupt failed coup.”

“After the best week ever for @realDonaldTrump – no obstruction, no collusion, …



Read more via Newsweek – http://bit.ly/2Jog0tQ

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top