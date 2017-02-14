The Donald Trump administration imposed sanctions against Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami on Monday. USA TODAY reports that Treasury Department has been investigating El Aissami for years over his alleged relations with Venezuela’s largest convicted drug trafficker and a Middle Eastern militant group, resulting in the decision to designate him a narcotics trafficker under the federal "Kingpin Act." The department also sanctioned Samark Lopez Bello, a Venezeulan businessman accused of being El Aissami's frontman.