US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused the press of lying about the number of people who attended his inauguration. Speaking at the CIA headquarters, Trump criticized the "dishonest media." "As you know, I have a running war with the media. They are among the most dishonest human beings on Earth," Trump said. On his inauguration crowd Trump accused the media of misrepresenting the facts to make him look bad. The president said the crowd “looked honestly like a million-and-a-half people,” falsely adding that “it went all the way back to the Washington Monument.” But instead of the crowds, the media showed “an empty field and it said we drew 250,000 people. Now that’s not bad, but it’s a lie,” Trump said. Later in the day, new White House press secretary Sean Spicer angrily supported Trump's claims on the crowd size. "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period," Spicer said, contradicting all available data.Aerial photos have indicated that former president Barack Obama's first inauguration attracted a much larger crowd. Nielsen ratings show that Obama also had a bigger television audience. It has also been reported that after the National Park Service retweeted messages that negatively compared the crowd sizes at Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration to Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, representatives from the new administration asked the Interior Department's digital team to temporarily stop using Twitter.