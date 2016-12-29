Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, asked Israel to stay strong, saying his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, is fast approaching and things will change. Trump’s remark was not unconnected with the continued controversies over recent UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories. “We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. “They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore. “The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! “Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!” the president-elect said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had in his remarks on Wednesday, defended U.S. abstention rather than veto the UN Security Council resolution on the Israeli settlements in Palestinian. Kerry also warned Israel that the two-state solution to the crisis rocking the Middle East was in jeopardy