The tit-for-tat moves have unsettled markets, but officials on both sides have also spoken out to soothe the volatility
US President Donald Trump has instructed officials to consider a further $100bn (£71.3bn) of tariffs against China, in an escalation of a tense trade stand-off.
These would be in addition to the $50bn worth of US tariffs already proposed on hundreds of Chinese imports.
Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2q7tC2o
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator: Apr 6, 2018 at 10:43 AM