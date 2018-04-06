Submit Post Advertise

World Trump warns of $100bn more in China tariffs – BBC News

Discussion in 'World News' started by stato, Apr 6, 2018 at 6:52 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. stato

    stato New Member Curators

    The tit-for-tat moves have unsettled markets, but officials on both sides have also spoken out to soothe the volatility


    US President Donald Trump has instructed officials to consider a further $100bn (£71.3bn) of tariffs against China, in an escalation of a tense trade stand-off.

    These would be in addition to the $50bn worth of US tariffs already proposed on hundreds of Chinese imports.


    trump and xi.JPG

    Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2q7tC2o

    Get more World News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Apr 6, 2018 at 10:43 AM
    stato, Apr 6, 2018 at 6:52 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Trump warns $100bn
    1. stato
      World

      Trump Warns Of Immigration’s Threat To National Security – Channels Television

      stato, Jan 17, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      178
      stato
      Jan 17, 2018
    2. Jules
      World

      Pope Francis Warns Against Populism - Hitler Was Elected By His People

      Jules, Jan 22, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,094
      Jules
      Jan 22, 2017
    3. Oluogunjobi
      World

      Watch Your Tongue, CIA Director Brennan Warns Trump

      Oluogunjobi, Jan 16, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      706
      Oluogunjobi
      Jan 16, 2017
    4. Jules
      World

      China Warns Trump - Expect Revenge If You Drop 'One China' Policy

      Jules, Jan 9, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      769
      Jules
      Jan 9, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      World

      Obama Warns Trump: I Am Still US President

      RemmyAlex, Dec 25, 2016, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,252
      RemmyAlex
      Dec 25, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      World

      Chinese Media Send Stern Warning To ‘Rookie’ Donald Trump

      RemmyAlex, Dec 6, 2016, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      847
      RemmyAlex
      Dec 6, 2016
    7. Jules
      World

      Pope Francis Warns Against Building Walls

      Jules, Nov 7, 2016, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      409
      Jules
      Nov 7, 2016

    Trending Posts

    If President Buhari Asks Me To Jump Into Fire, I Will Not Hesitate - Yahaya Bello - Nairaland
    If President Buhari Asks Me To Jump Into Fire, I Will Not Hesitate - Yahaya Bello - Nairaland
    Samguine Apr 5, 2018 at 2:14 PM 0 comments
    19 Northern Pastors To Buhari: We Will Expose Our Colleagues Working Against You - Pulse.ng
    19 Northern Pastors To Buhari: We Will Expose Our Colleagues Working Against You - Pulse.ng
    Samguine Apr 5, 2018 at 6:40 PM 0 comments
    Supporters Burn Party Flags As Omisore Dumps PDP In Osun State - Daily Trust
    Supporters Burn Party Flags As Omisore Dumps PDP In Osun State - Daily Trust
    Samguine Apr 5, 2018 at 8:04 PM 0 comments
    Buhari Collected 2 Bullet Proof Cars And $350K, Emir Sanusi Collected N500m From NSA - Fani Kayode
    Buhari Collected 2 Bullet Proof Cars And $350K, Emir Sanusi Collected N500m From NSA - Fani Kayode
    Samguine Apr 5, 2018 at 1:21 PM 0 comments
    Death Photo Of Singer, Alizee Allegedly Killed By Husband At Their Banana Island Home - Linda Ikeji
    Death Photo Of Singer, Alizee Allegedly Killed By Husband At Their Banana Island Home - Linda Ikeji
    Samguine Apr 5, 2018 at 9:52 PM 0 comments

    Comments