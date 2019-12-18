US president, Donald Trump has written a letter to the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi and it is very damning.
The letter which comes just hours before the House will vote on impeachment articles against the US President …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2sIdPen
Get more World News
The letter which comes just hours before the House will vote on impeachment articles against the US President …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2sIdPen
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]