FIFA, the world governing football body has said that the US may not be allowed to host the World Cup in 2026 due to President Donald Trump's travel ban. “Mr Trump is the president of the United States of America and as such of course (I have) huge respect for what he does,” Infantino said. “He’s in charge, together with his government, to take decisions that are best for his country. That’s why he has been elected. “We are now in the process of defining the bid requirements. In the world there are many countries who have bans, travel bans, visa requirements and so on and so forth. “It’s obvious when it comes to FIFA competitions, any team, including the supporters and officials of that team, who qualify for a World Cup need to have access to the country, otherwise there is no World Cup. “That is obvious. The requirements will be clear. And then each country can make up their decision, whether they want to bid or not based on the requirements.” United States are favourite to win the bid with neighbours Mexico and Canada.