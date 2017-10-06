TSTV Africa has debunked rumour about its on going recruitment exercise circulating in an online publication (NOT Nigerian Bulletin). The organization in a release on Friday emphasised that TStv Africa has not authorized any recruitment exercise as being published. The statement reads: “The attention of TStv Africa has been drawn to an online publication about an ongoing recruitment exercise purportedly carried out by the organization. “We wish to state for purposes of emphasis and clarity, that TStv Africa has not authorized any recruitment exercise as being published. “Prior to the commencement of a recruitment exercise by TStv Africa, an official announcement will be made with respect to that on our official website and social media handles”.