TStv, the latest satellite TV fever in the country is set to disappoint Nigerians again going by recent events. Several indications show that TStv will not be able to keep to its promise of rolling out its full services and decoders by November 1st as earlier promised. TStv had promised Nigerians many goodies and it was generally believed that they'd end the monopoly of DStv. The firm promises a N5,000 decoder loaded with over 200+ channels as well as data subscription. It said its subscriptions can be paused and its decoders will have the play/pause functionality, a feature which is only available on premium products. However, things have hit a brick wall for the new kid on the block. TStv's supposed launch about 4 months ago was postponed to a silent gathering on October 1st. Following the modest launch, there was widespread reports that the firm has no rights to air the TV stations it listed on its site. Subsequently, the channels were removed on TStv's website with no explanation given. Coupled with all these are social media accounts of underwhelming experiences of Nigerians who paid a visit to their inconspicuous office in Abuja. After the launch, TStv decoders were nowhere to be seen but the firm promised their availability nationwide by November 1st. It also pledged to release 5,000 decoders two weeks before November 1st but the trail has now gone cold. TStv's social media handles aren't saying anything about anything again. Nevertheless, the firm says it has begun a test transmission of its services which is available on Free To Air decoders and there have been posts on social media showing stations with TStv blazoned across the screen. There are also numerous pictures of these touted decoders. However, it is October 31st, and little is known about the availability of these promised decoders which are supposed to be available tomorrow. A chat with a supposed accredited dealer ended in futility. The story was that the decoders will be made available as soon as it is available. Also, a chat with a TStv agent confirmed that the sale will not kick off on November first. From the way things are, TStv is only available on Free To Air decoders and the date for the sale of their decoders and commencement of their services in full is unknown. What do you think? Will TStv end the DStv monopoly or is it another failed project?