Paris Saint Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on his star, Neymar, following his hattrick in the UCL against Red Star.
The French giants lost their first game of the group stage to Liverpool, but made light work of their second game. Neymar scored a hattrick before goals …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2QnL6lQ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The French giants lost their first game of the group stage to Liverpool, but made light work of their second game. Neymar scored a hattrick before goals …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2QnL6lQ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]