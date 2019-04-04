World Tucker Carlson: We are offering an apology – and it has to do with Joe Biden and anti-human hysteria – Fox News

#1
Apologies aren’t something you often hear on cable news on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" or any other show, but we are offering one, anyway.

There is no lawsuit forcing us to do it and no court order making us do it or skittish advertisers. We’re sincere with this; we …



Read more via Fox News – https://ift.tt/2WEEKBA

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[25]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top