Entertainment Tuface Idibia Has Damaged His Brand - Charles Novia

    Popular filmmaker, Charles Novia has lashed out at Tuface Idibia for cancelling the proposed anti-government protest.

    Speaking on the cancelled protest, Novia said, ''It is a disappointment really that 2face was stared down over this February 6th demonstration.He’s done harm to his brand than good.

    ''When you find yourself trussed as a rallying point for a silent or voiceless people, you don’t back down after publicly accepting.I have never seen where a name became so apt ever to its bearer.2face! 2baba, this is ridiculous”he added.
     
