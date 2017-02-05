Popular filmmaker, Charles Novia has lashed out at Tuface Idibia for cancelling the proposed anti-government protest. Speaking on the cancelled protest, Novia said, ''It is a disappointment really that 2face was stared down over this February 6th demonstration.He’s done harm to his brand than good. ''When you find yourself trussed as a rallying point for a silent or voiceless people, you don’t back down after publicly accepting.I have never seen where a name became so apt ever to its bearer.2face! 2baba, this is ridiculous”he added.