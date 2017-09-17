The Turkish embassy in a statement released on Saturday stated that it is committed to the unity and sovereignty of the federal republic of Nigeria. It also denied supporting the secessionist agitations in the country and further disowned a Turkish citizen, Abdülkadir Erkahraman, who has been drumming support for the Biafran agitation. He has also posted videos online accusing President Buhari of committing genocide. According to the embassy, Erkahraman is not a Turkish diplomat or an official representative of the Turkish government.