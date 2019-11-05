World Turkey plans to introduce a law allowing rapists to marry their victims to avoid prosecution - LIB

The Turkish government is planning to introduce a new law that will allow men accused of raping underage girls to avoid punishment by marrying their victims, a move which has outraged women's rights campaigners who say the law will pave the way for 'child exploitation and legitimize child marriage and statutory rape.'

The "marry your rapist" bill is set to be introduced to parliament at the end of the month. Although, the Turkey's opposition party, the Peoples' Democratic Party has called for the bill to be axed.

