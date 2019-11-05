Betting in Nigeria: 7 Things You Should do to Avoid Depression or Worse. - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News Betting is now prevalent in our society, with many people seeing it as an option out of their current financial difficulties. Human beings are naturally inclined to processes that bring in a lot of money with little or no effort. A 2019 report shows that about 730 billion Naira (~ $2 billion)...

The Turkish government is planning to introduce a new law that will allow men accused of raping underage girls to avoid punishment by marrying their victims, a move which has outraged women's rights campaigners who say the law will pave the way for 'child exploitation and legitimize child marriage and statutory rape.'The "marry your rapist" bill is set to be introduced to parliament at the end of the month. Although, the Turkey's opposition party, the Peoples' Democratic Party has called for the bill to be axed.